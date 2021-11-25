National FFA Convention through the eyes of a delegate

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

After a year of distanced and virtual delivery methods, the National FFA Delegate Experience returned to Indianapolis, Ind. during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo.

The Delegate Experience begins a few months before national convention at the conclusion of the State Officer Summit in Washington, D.C. Each state association selects two leadership delegates who will be responsible for facilitating committee work at national convention.

During the kickoff session in July, those leadership delegates designate which committee they will serve on and assign leadership roles within them. This year, Jake Zajkowski, Ohio FFA State President, led the Supervised Agricultural Experience Committee as the 1st Vice Chair at the National FFA Delegate Experience in Indianapolis just ahead of National Convention.

“It’s been exciting to lead this national discussion on work based learning experiences over the last 4 months. How FFA members get involved in agricultural jobs and career experiences will continue to evolve as our organization does,” Zajkowski said. … Continue reading