National Nematode Day 2024

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The Ohio Field Leader had a chance to visit with Doctor Horacio Lopez Nicora, OSU Extension soybean pathologist and nematologist about the second annual National Nematode Day.

OFL – Last Tuesday was National Nematode Day. It was an important day, designed to draw attention to something that we really can’t see unless it’s with a microscope, or this time of year when we get in the cab of the combine and we’re watching that yield monitor.

Lopez-Nicora – That’s right, and this is the 2nd anniversary of National Nematode Day. It is strategic that we recognize it on October 1st. The reason is to bring Soybean Cyst Nematodes (SCN) to the front of our minds during soybean harvest. SCN are the most important yield robbing pathogen of soybeans in North America. This day also reminds us that in addition to SCN, there are other plant parasitic nematode in our fields as well.… Continue reading