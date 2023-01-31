NATO tank shipments could suggest upside potential in corn

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The recent announcement that NATO forces will be supplying Ukraine with tanks indicates hostilities may be heating up. This should give the market some additional risk to evaluate as it is now uncertain how many corn acres Ukraine will get planted this upcoming spring.

The Ukraine Grain Association recently suggested that a reduction in plantings was likely due to the war. If Ukraine’s weather conditions are normal, they estimate only 18 million metric tons (MMT) would be produced, and if weather is poor, it would be closer to 12 MMT. These numbers are much lower than the 22 MMT produced last year and the 40 MMT produced the year before the war started. With Ukraine needing about 6 MMT for domestic feed use each year, the fourth largest corn exporter in the world may have extremely limited supply next year.

With this massive corn production decrease, Brazil's second corn crop being planted next month will need to hit current estimates.