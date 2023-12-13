Natural resource officers sought

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is accepting applications through the end of the month for its new class of Natural Resources Officer cadets. Ideal candidates for this opportunity are active people who love spending time outdoors, which includes most OCJ readers. Natural Resources Officers patrol Ohio’s state parks, forests, preserves, and waterways. Duties include law enforcement, public service, education, and public relations. You can learn more about a not-so-typical day on the job from current officers in this Natural Resources Officers video: youtube.com/watch?v=xVzamfC4bEI.

Top-scoring candidates will undergo interviews and a pre-employment evaluation. Those selected as cadets will complete a training program related to ODNR operations. Following that, cadets will attend the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Academy for five months. Cadets who are already certified as peace officers with the State of Ohio will begin field training and will not need to attend the academy.