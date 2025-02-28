Navigating the EPA’s Endangered Species Act (Part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The Endangered Species Act (EAS) was enacted in 1973. In 2025 the impact on farmers could be significant. Megan Dwyer is the Illinois Corn Growers Association’s Director of Conservation and Nutrient Stewardship. Dwyer is also a farmer and certified crop advisor. In her role, she represents Illinois corn farmers in many aspects related to conservation practice adoption, the Endangered Species Act, 45Z tax guidance, nutrient management, and more. Dwyer said, “There are things that you can be doing now, going into the spring season and beyond, to set yourselves up for success in the future.”

The EPA has established an interactive website to allow farmers to plan applications and understand the ESA requirements when those applications are made. "So you're going to go to the Bulletins Live! Two website, (https://www.epa.gov/endangered-species/bulletins-live-two-view-bulletins), you're going to punch in the general location of where the field is and the application month.