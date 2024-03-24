NCGA approved new strategic plan emphasizing building corn demand

The National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Congress recently ratified a new strategic plan for the organization, modernizing its objectives and positioning the organization to focus on increasing corn demand. The vote to approve the new plan came from Corn Congress at Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas.

After the vote, NCGA officials highlighted the plan’s importance to the organization’s mission.

“Controlling the future is impossible, but we can take steps to Shape the Future,” said Harold Wolle NCGA President and Minnesota farmer. “This plan, which represents hundreds of hours of work and input from growers, our state partners, the Corn Board and NCGA staff, will allow us to meet the needs of our farmers, not just today but well into the future.”

Driving demand for future U.S. corn production is a key focus of the plan, as projected yield trends show continued growth in production through the end of the decade and beyond.