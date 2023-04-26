NCGA breaking new ground with new Yield Contest opportunity

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) is proud to announce the expansion of the National Corn Yield Contest (NCYC) to include a new pilot class focused on nitrogen management. The pilot allows corn growers to continue experimenting with practices that reduce inputs to optimize economics and environmental stewardship, while creating opportunities for current participants to pilot new practices, and new participants to join the contest.

NCGA will partner with Verdesian Life Sciences to bring this new opportunity to corn growers for the 2023 contest, which launches on May 1.

The pilot parameters are simple: growers will decide what nitrogen forms to use and when to apply, but total nitrogen applied must be 180 pounds or less. 2023 participation will be limited to the first 100 growers located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, or Wisconsin.

“One thing I know about corn farmers . . . they are #AllIn. They love to push themselves to be their personal best,” said Tom Haag, NCGA President and Minnesota farmer. “This… Continue reading