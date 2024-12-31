Nearly 1 million laying hens impacted by HPAI in Darke County

Nearly a million birds have been impacted by an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in western Ohio.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), confirmed the December 27 discovery of HPAI by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory. The outbreak involves 931,302 chickens at a Darke County commercial table egg layer operation.

The exact location has not been publicly identified by the ODA, as this remains an active case. Measures have been taken to quarantine the area, monitor nearby flocks, and depopulate the affected birds.

ODA Director Brian Baldridge noted this is the only case of bird flu in an Ohio commercial flock in 2024, as well as one case involving a dairy herd in Wood County.

HPAI first emerged in Ohio in early 2022, primarily affecting poultry. In 2024, the disease extended to dairy cows, now impacting dairy farms in 16 states, including Ohio.