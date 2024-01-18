Nearly 21 million children expected to receive new grocery benefit this summer

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that 35 states, all five U.S. territories, and four Tribes plan to be the first to launch the new, permanent summer grocery benefits program for children — known as Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer — in summer 2024.

USDA estimates that, in total, the states, U.S. territories, and Tribes that have committed to launching the Summer EBT program in summer 2024 will serve close to 21 million children, providing a total of nearly $2.5 billion in grocery benefits. This is around 70% of the total population of children eligible for Summer EBT. USDA expects additional states and Tribes will provide Summer EBT in 2025.

Through this new program, states will provide families with $120 per eligible child for the summer to buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets or other authorized retailers — similar to how SNAP benefits are used. Participating Tribes will provide a benefit of the same amount that can be used to buy food at WIC-authorized retailers.