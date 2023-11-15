Nearly 300,000 pounds of food collected through unique partnership with county fairs, Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st

Attendees at 64 county fairs across Ohio raised more than 228,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 65 food banks as part of Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer, astate-wide food drive contest sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st. Since 2021, the friendly competition has raised food donations for local food banks across Ohio in collaboration with county fairs.

“We’re proud to see how much our annual Stock the Trailer event has grown since the start of the contest in 2021,” said Melanie Strait-Bok, senior vice president of agricultural lending in Ohio. “Not only does this event allow us to give back to our local communities, but it helps secure the future of agriculture through our donations to junior fairboards.”

Winners were determined by calculating the total weight of all donations at participating fairs throughout five regions in Ohio. In addition to the $500 donation for participating, first place regional winners were awarded $5,000.