Needed rainfall slows field work

Scattered rain showers replenished soil moisture levels somewhat, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 54 percent short to very short for week ending on November 17. The average temperature last week was 46.7 degrees, 5.9 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.26 inches of precipitation last week, 0.60 inches above average. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 17.

Much needed rain events replenished dry topsoil, and unseasonably warm temperatures bolstered remaining harvest efforts. Winter wheat emergence progress neared completion with 59 percent of the crop rated in good to excellent condition. Other activities last week included fall tillage, equipment maintenance, winter preparations, and fertilizer applications.

