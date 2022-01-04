Neighborly relations

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

All I know about Off Property Development, LLC v. Argos Town Council and Argos Plan Commission is what I read in the Court Decision available online. But I found the situation compelling. The action occurred in Argos, Ind., a small town of approximately 1,700 residents in the northern part of the state. It is part of Marshall County. Off-Property Development, LLC is a business comprised of Mark and Kristy Owens and William Haynes. They wanted to build and operate regenerative egg production barns on property they owned outside of Argos. A part of the two-mile buffer zone around Argos, the land is zoned for agriculture.

Mr. Null, a neighbor of Mark and Kristy, heard about the proposed project on Feb. 2, 2021. Mr. Null happened to be the President of the Town Council, with 15 years on the Council, as well as a member of the Argos Plan Commission.