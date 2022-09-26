Neighbors and noxious weeds

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program

Did you know yellow grove bamboo is on Ohio’s “noxious weeds” list? We’ve seen an increase in legal questions about bamboo, a plant that can cross property boundaries pretty quickly and create a neighbor dispute. Weeds often cause neighbor issues, which is why Ohio has a set of noxious weed laws. The laws aim to resolve problems around yellow grove bamboo and other species designated as “noxious weeds.”

The noxious weeds list

The Ohio legislature designated shatter cane and Russian thistle as noxious weeds years ago, then granted the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) the authority to determine other noxious weeds that could be prohibited in Ohio. Since that time, the noxious weed list has grown to include 31 weed species. Two of the species, yellow grove bamboo and grapevines, are noxious weeds only if not managed in a certain way. … Continue reading