Neighbors helping neighbors

By Kim Baldwin, farmer and Farm Bureau board member in KansasIt wasn’t that long ago that fall harvest was in full swing on our central Kansas farm. The only corn remaining in the middle of one of the recently harvested fields was our popcorn crop.

We baby our popcorn like no other crop on our farm. It is strategically planted in areas near windbreaks that will hopefully help protect the plant from the brutal winds we sometimes experience. It's always planted on irrigated acres to ensure it gets the water it needs during the growing season. It also receives the most verbal affirmations and words of encouragement from me during the growing season compared to any of our other crops. And it's the crop that generally tests my patience and my nerves the most as harvest time is determined by a very narrow range of moisture present within the grain.