Neutral Aug. 11 USDA numbers

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

U.S. highlights — Corn 2023 production 15.111billion bushels, yield 175.1 bpa. Last month 15.32 billion bushels, yield of 177.5 bpa. Soybean 2023 production 4.205 billion bushels, last month 4.300 billion bushels, soybean yield 50.9 last month 51.3.

More U.S. highlights – U.S. corn exports for 2022-2023 down 25 million bushels, corn for ethanol unchanged. US soybean exports for 2022-2023 unchanged. New corn exports down 50 million bushels, new soybean exports down 25 million bushels.

Potential surprises with this report

Traders are expecting the U.S. corn yield to decrease two bushels per acre. Some are suggesting corn yields could be better than earlier projected and don’t jive with weekly crop conditions reports which are among the lowest since the 2012 drought year. Second, U.S. soybean acres could be increasing as some thoughts indicate that the USDA big decline of 4 million acres compared to trader estimates on the June 30 Acreage Report may not be accurate.… Continue reading