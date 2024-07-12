Neutral corn and soybean numbers, bearish for wheat

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Report highlights: Not negative for U.S. corn and soybeans supply and demand tables. U.S. corn exports up 25 million bushels, no changes for U.S. soybean crush or exports. No changes in Brazil corn and soybean production.

Trade expectations: No changes to U.S. corn and soybeans yields.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn up 3 cents, soybeans down 3 cents, and wheat down 13 cents. Just before the report was released, corn down 8 cents, soybeans down 10 cents, and wheat down 15 cents.

US 2023/24 ending stocks: corn 1.877 billion bushels, last month 2.022 billion bushels and soybeans 345 million bushels, last month 350 million bushels.

Trader estimates for 2023/24 ending stocks were: corn 2.049 billion bushels and soybeans 355 million bushels.

US 2024/25 ending stocks: corn 2.097 billion bushels, last month 2.102; soybeans 435 million bushels, last month 455 million bushels; and wheat 856 million bushels, last month 758 million bushels.