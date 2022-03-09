Neutral March 9 numbers

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

After the noon report was released, corn was down 12 cents, soybeans up 9 cents, and wheat down 70 cents. Just before the report, corn was down 11 cents, soybeans up 14 cents, and wheat down 66 cents.

In spite of the potential of numerous changes in production and export capability of grains around the world, it is feasible USDA would punt, and make very few changes with this report. The “punt” aspect would follow the USDA trend in recent months.

Later this month, two USDA reports will be on Thursday, March 31 – Prospective Plantings and Quarterly Grain Stocks.

Traders are expecting small changes for U.S. ending stocks. In addition, traders are most anxious to see the corn and soybean production numbers for South America. On Thursday CONAB, the USDA equivalent in Brazil, will publish soybean and corn production estimates.

U.S. corn ending stocks for 2021-2022 were 1.440 billion bushels, last month, 1.540 billion bushels.