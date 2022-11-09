Neutral Nov. 9 numbers

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Numbers highlights: corn exports unchanged, big surprise there. Corn for ethanol was unchanged. Soybean exports unchanged, soybeans for crush up 10 million bushels.

Following the noon report release, corn was down 2 cents, soybeans down 2 cents, and wheat down 9 cents. Prior to the report, corn was down 5 cents, soybeans up 7 cents, and wheat down 11 cents.

U.S. corn production was 13.930 billion bushels and a yield of 172.3 bushels per acres. Last month was 13.895 billion bushels for corn with a yield of 171.9. U.S. soybean production was 4.346 billion bushels with a yield of 50.2 bushels per acre. Last month was 4.313 billion bushels with a yield of 49.8 bushels.

Trader estimates had U.S. corn production at 13.887 billion bushels and yield at 171.9 bushels. U.S. soybean trader production estimate was 4.315 billion bushels and yield at 49.8 bushels.

U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks: corn 1.182 billion bushels, last month 1.172 billion bushels; soybeans 220 million bushels, last month 200 million bushels; and wheat 571 million bushels, last month 576 million bushels.