Neutral numbers on big report day

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Finally. USDA report day. Producers and traders alike have been long awaiting this day. Some call this day the most important USDA report day. One thing is for certain, USDA released a plethora of numbers today at 12 noon eastern time.

Today, the numbers are not contained in one report. Rather there are 3 separate reports to review, including: The Monthly WASDE Report (supply and demand), Quarterly Grain Stocks, and Winter Wheat Acres. While not a separate report, traders will view with great interest corn and soybean production in Brazil and Argentina. The big unknown includes, how the market views all 3 reports in totality.

After the noon report was released, corn was down 3 cents, soybeans down 1 cent, and wheat down 15 cents. Just before the report, corn was down 3 cents, soybeans down 5 cents, and wheat down 4 cents.

One thing is almost certain today.