Neutral report as USDA punts again

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Report highlights: USDA punts…again!! No changes in corn and soybean, crush or exports.

Trade expectations: U.S. soybean exports or crush to decline while U.S. soybean ending stocks for 2023/24 increase. Lower corn and soybean production numbers for Brazil and Argentina were also anticipated.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn up 1 cent, soybeans down 4 cents, and wheat down 12 cents. Just before the report was released, corn up 2 cents, soybeans down 1 cent, and wheat down 10 cents.

US 2023/24 ending stocks: corn 2022 billion bushels, last month 2.022 billion bushels; soybeans 350 million bushels, last month 340 million bushels; and wheat 688 million bushels, last month 688 million bushels.

Trader estimates for 2023/24 ending stocks were: corn 2.009 billion bushels, soybeans 346 million bushels, and wheat 688 million bushels.

US 2024/25 ending stocks: corn 2.102 billion bushels, last month 2.102; soybeans 455 million bushels, last month 445 million bushels; and wheat 758 million bushels, last month 766 million bushels.… Continue reading