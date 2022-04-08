Neutral report from USDA on April 8

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

After the noon report was released, corn was up 6 cents, soybeans up 22 cents, and wheat up 19 cents. Just before the report, corn was up 8 cents, soybeans up 25 cents, and wheat up 22 cents.

U.S. corn ending stocks for 2021-2022 were 1.440 billion bushels, last month, 1.440 billion bushels. U.S. soybean ending stocks were 260 million bushels, last month, 285 million bushels. U.S. wheat ending stocks were 678 million bushels, last month, 653 million bushels.

Trader estimates have U.S. corn ending stocks 1.415 billion bushels, soybean ending stocks 262 million bushels, and wheat ending stocks 656 million bushels. USDA projected China would be importing 91 million tons of world soybeans, last month 94 million tons.

Brazil soybean production was 125 million tons, last month 127 million tons. Brazil corn production was 116 million tons, last month 114 million tons. Argentina soybean production was 43.5 million tons, last month 43.5 million tons.