Neutral WASDE report maintains expectations

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

This month’s USDA WASDE Report tends to be benign. Grains were higher in the overnight at the 8:45 am pause with soybeans up 10 cents, corn up 1 cent, and wheat up 2 cents as traders reacted to overnight news headlines. Mid-morning soybeans were unchanged.

The phrase for the day, “not working,” was coined as we slept last night. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the Ukraine Grain Corridor was not working properly as western nations, mainly the EU, are getting too much grain. Russia continues to complain that Ukraine grain is not moving to the world’s neediest in Central Africa or SE Asia. In a mostly sarcastic tone, it appears Russia is complaining about the solution they helped engineer and agreed upon, to a problem they created.

US numbers highlights: US corn exports unchanged, corn for ethanol down 25 million bushels. US corn ending stocks up 25 million bushels.