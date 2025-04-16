New agricultural research

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Recent soybean research by Rafiq Islam, Ph.D., soil and bioenergy program leader at The Ohio State University, shows benefits from using sulfur fertilization and small doses of aspirin or salicylic acid (SA, a fulvic acid) to increase soybean yields. Soybeans are planted on about 86.5 million American acres. Yearly increases in soybean yields have been flat, and with lower prices, farmers are looking for ways to get higher yields. Hot weather, drought, flooding, and other environmental issues have caused soybean yields to stagnate.

Dr. Islam used research funds from the Ohio Soybean Council to investigate salicylic acid (SA). SA helps crops tolerate drought and stress by more efficiently regulating stomatal closure (water loss from leaves), transpiration, and proline biosynthesis (an amino acid that helps proteins to form). By enhancing stress tolerance, SA could help improve soybean yields and quality under challenging conditions.

Another growing concern for soybean cultivation is soil sulfur deficiency due to reduced atmospheric sulfur deposition and limited sulfur in fertilizers.… Continue reading