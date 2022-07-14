AgNet 

New AgriPOWER class announced

Nine farmers and agribusiness professionals have been selected to participate in Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2022-2023 AgriPOWER Institute.
This yearlong program focuses on public policy issues confronting agriculture and the food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy, and trade policies. It helps individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields.
Class XIII members are, Heidi Breyley of WellingtonAmanda Bush of EdisonRenee Hamilton of MechanicsburgStefanie Richardson of MedinaKatherine Share of ColumbusAdam Shawhan of South CharlestonEmily Buehler of ColumbusKayla Weaver of Upper Sandusky and Kris Weiser of Gambier.
"AgriPOWER XIII will provide these future leaders the opportunity to learn about the diversity of issues facing Ohio agriculture while learning how to be effective advocates for the industry," said Melinda Witten, AgriPOWER director. "We are excited for these members to experience the AgriPOWER program as part of their leadership journey."