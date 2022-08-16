New AgView feature prevents FAD disruptions

Pork producers are now able to continuously share info with state animal health officials thanks to a new AgView feature.

This new feature allows producers to voluntarily opt in, log info for each premise, and share the following:

• Site owner and contact info by premise

• Movement data

• Secure Pork Supply documentation

• Lab results.

With this information always available, state animal health officials can better monitor foreign animal disease (FAD) concerns even without a declared FAD event.

AgView, a pig-contact-tracing platform funded by the Pork Checkoff, provides herd health and movement data at the state and federal level to promote business continuity in case of an FAD concern.

An FAD outbreak in North America, such as African swine fever, could stop the movement of animals and animal products across international borders for an unknown amount of time. With enough voluntary users, AgView will help the pork industry rapidly contain or regionalize an FAD outbreak.… Continue reading