New beginnings in livestock judging at Ohio State ATI

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

At Ohio State ATI in Wooster students are sharpening their skills in livestock judging through a new team launched in 2023. Unlike the existing team at Ohio State’s Columbus campus, which is open to juniors and seniors, this new team allows first- and second-year students to begin their judging careers earlier. Ohio State ATI, a junior college in the livestock community, is the easternmost school in the U.S. to offer such a program.

In livestock judging contests, participants evaluate four animals of a species, ranking them from best to worst depending on the livestock goals, such as market or breeding stock. Contestants then present oral reasons, which is a brief memorized explanation of their rankings. Contestants earn points for accurate placements and correct, well-presented oral reasons.

Dr. Kristina Boone, director of Ohio State ATI, noted that adding the program was a natural fit for ATI, which is recognized for its hands-on learning approach.