By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

This time of the year has the most weather risk because no one knows if July will have widespread drought conditions or favorable precipitation. Interestingly over the last 40 years, on average, the middle of June has been the best time frame to sell new crop corn futures.

As I shared last week, on Dec. 27 I finished my 2022 bean sales when futures went above $15.

New crop bean futures sale

On Dec 27, November 2023 beans were trading above $14. For the last two years I sold 25% of my beans one year in advance. For the 2021 crop I sold at $10 and then for the 2022 crop I sold at $12.20. Keeping with the trend of selling in advance, I did it again for 2023 and sold 25% of my upcoming beans for $14.04.

Why did you do this?

At the time, none of my new crop corn was protected and I only had 10% of my old crop corn sold, and with no new crop beans protected I thought I was open to a lot of risk for my operation.