New engineering research center coming to Ohio State University

By Judit Puskas and Ajay Shah

Recently, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) announced a 5-year investment of $104 million, with a potential 10-year investment of up to $208 million, in four new NSF Engineering Research Centers (ERCs) to create technology powered solutions that benefit the nation for decades to come.

“NSF’s Engineering Research Centers asks big questions to catalyze solutions with far-reaching impacts,” said Sethuraman Panchanathan, NSF Director. “NSF Engineering Research Centers are powerhouses of discovery and innovation, bringing America’s great engineering minds to bear on our toughest challenges. By collaborating with industry and training the workforce of the future, ERCs create an innovation ecosystem that can accelerate engineering innovations, producing tremendous economic and societal benefits for the nation.”

One of the four new centers is TARDISS: Transformation of American Rubber through Domestic Innovation for Supply Security. The Ohio State University (OSU) partnered with Caltech, North Carolina State University, Texas Tech University, the University of California Merced, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Case Western Reserve University for this new center.