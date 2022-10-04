New field specialists announced by OSU Extension

Bruce Clevenger, David Marrison, and Eric Richer have been hired as field specialists, farm management for Ohio State University Extension in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

The three new specialists, who previously have served as OSU Extension county educators, will begin their new roles Nov. 1, said Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension.

“Farm management is an extremely important topic in the agriculture industry, and OSU Extension has determined that the best way to address this top priority is to install several professionals to coordinate their efforts across the state,” Wilkins said. “Bruce, David, and Eric are experts in this field, and each also has a specialized area of interest that will contribute to the industry as a whole and really help meet the needs of our clientele.”

These new field specialists will also be key players in helping to implement the inaugural work of the college’s new Farm Financial Management Policy Institute,

“I am excited that these positions will be able to work in tandem with each other and with our other field specialists,” said Sam Custer, interim assistant director, Agriculture and Natural Resources, OSU Extension.… Continue reading