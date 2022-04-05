New herbicides

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Glyphosate has been the top herbicide used in the USA since the 1990s when glyphosate resistant genes (genetically modified) were inserted into crops. Each year, farmers lose about $33 billion dollars in crop losses due to weeds. Over time, 514 unique weeds have developed resistance to 167 different herbicides in 94 crops in 71 countries. Conventional synthetic herbicides is a $27 billion dollar market in the USA. However, 41 countries and 25 states have either banned or restricted the use of glyphosate products.

The introduction of safer, new bio-herbicides using natural plant extracts is a distinct advantage for farmers, for consumers, and for the environment. These biocide herbicides offer new sites and modes of action to reduce weed resistance and can be used in organic and conventional agricultural fields. The worldwide bio-pesticide market is expected to reach $10.63 billion dollars by 2027. Government regulations, environmental risks to pollution, and consumer demand for organic produce are pushing manufacturers to invest in bio-research for these new products.