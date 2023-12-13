New law limits who can own farmland in Ohio

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program

The State of Arkansas made history when it took steps to enforce its new law restricting foreign ownership of land in the state. Arkansas ordered Northrup King Seed Co., a subsidiary of Syngenta held by China-owned company ChemChina, to give up 160 acres of Arkansas farmland it owned. The State also assessed a $280,000 fine against Syngenta for failing to disclose the land ownership. The actions are the result of a new foreign ownership law enacted by the Arkansas legislature earlier this year.

Joining Arkansas and 10 other states, Ohio also passed a law restricting foreign ownership of land earlier in 2023. Ohio’s new “Save our farmland and protect our national security act” quietly became effective last month. The law limits who can own agricultural land in the state and requires persons or entities who cannot own Ohio farmland to forfeit title to the property, which the State will then sell.… Continue reading