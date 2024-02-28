New Lexington FFA joins the nation in celebrating National FFA Week

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

From Feb. 17-24, New Lexington FFA members joined the nationwide celebration for “National FFA Week.” The weeklong event is a time-honored tradition. The first holding of the week was celebrated in 1948 when the National FFA Board of Directors designated a weeklong celebration for all things FFA. Now, National FFA Week embraces 96 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future.

This year, the New Lexington FFA Chapter found exciting ways to shine a light on the impact FFA has had on them and their community.

Farmer’s Breakfast

To give back to those who work in acres instead of hours, the New Lexington FFA officer team and chapter advisors hosted a “Farmer’s Breakfast” on Feb. 20. Farmers in the local community were invited to attend the breakfast in thanks for their work in agriculture. Around 5 a.m., the group arrived at their school barn and prepared a full breakfast for the attendees.… Continue reading