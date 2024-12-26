New marketing assistance now available for specialty crop producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) $2 billion Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program, aimed at helping specialty crop producers expand markets and manage higher costs, is now accepting applications through Jan. 8, 2025. Funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation, MASC was announced in November alongside the $140 million Commodity Storage Assistance Program for facilities impacted by 2024 natural disasters.

“Specialty crop growers have typically faced higher marketing and handling costs relative to non-specialty crop producers due to the perishability of fruits, vegetables, floriculture, nursery crops and herbs,” said Zach Ducheneaux, FSA Administrator. “Through this marketing assistance program, we can expand U.S. specialty crop consumption and markets by providing specialty crop producers the financial support needed to help them engage in activities that broaden and enhance strategies and opportunities for marketing their commodities.”

MASC helps specialty crop producers meet higher marketing costs related to:

Perishability of specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, floriculture, nursey crops and herbs;

Specialized handling and transport equipment with temperature and humidity control;

Packaging to prevent damage;

Moving perishables to market quickly; and

Higher labor costs.

