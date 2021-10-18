New nomination procedures for OCA’s Buckeye Breeders Series division of BEST

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) is announcing a new nomination procedure for breeders who have cattle being nominated for the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS), Ohio’s premier bred, born and raised division of the BEST (beef exhibitor show total) program.

For cattle to be eligible for BBS they must be registered and bred by an Ohio breeder. ET calves and calves out of purchased bred cows are eligible if they list an Ohioan as the breeder.

New for the 2021-2022 season, BBS cattle will incur a $25 per head nomination fee, that must be paid by the animal's first BEST show, in addition to the $60 per head one-time BEST nomination fee. This $25 fee need only be paid one time by either the breeder or the BEST participant. Cattle may be nominated throughout the BEST season, but all BBS cattle that will be exhibited at the Ohio Beef Expo junior show must be nominated by March 1, 2022.