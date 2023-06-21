New Nozzle List

By Abby Welsh, Ohio State University Extension

A few years ago, the Ohio State University Pesticide Safety Education Program put together a list of approved sprayer nozzles for applying pesticides.

This list was recently updated in May 2023 and can be viewed at https://pested.osu.edu/sites/pested/files/imce/ApprovedNozzles2023.pdf.

The list describes the minimum and maximum operating pressures for each sprayer nozzle. Any limitations for specific nozzles are indicated by a footnote on the chart.

For more information, please visit our website: pested.osu.edu, or contact the Pesticide Safety Education Program at p[email protected].