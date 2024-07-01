New Ohio livestock exhibition rule addresses drug tolerance levels

By Matt Reese

Livestock exhibitors at Ohio’s fairs have long been held to a higher standard than the rest of the livestock industry when it comes to acceptable tolerance levels of approved drugs in the animals’ systems.

“For years, it’s been zero tolerance of approved drugs that’ve been found in the livestock exhibition animals and those kids are penalized for that. So, we really looked at this as an opportunity for us to really get our exhibitions on the same guidelines as the rest of the livestock industry rather than heavy penalties because we were still at that zero-tolerance level,” said Roger High, Ohio Farm Bureau Director of Livestock Policy. “I was appointed to a subcommittee, which really went through the rules to make sure that they were good and sound, not only in science, but also to benefit livestock exhibitors as well as our member across the state.”

With recommendations from the subcommittee, changes were made to sections of the Ohio Revised Code, implemented in May, to address these concerns raised by livestock exhibitors and Ohio Farm Bureau.… Continue reading