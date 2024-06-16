New online database boosts fertilizer knowledge sharing

When growing crops, fertilizer is a critical component. Too often, however, knowing what type of fertilizer to use, how much to apply, where, and when for peak crop production can be a major challenge for growers.

Soil scientists and agronomists at The Ohio State University are part of a national team of over 100 agricultural professionals that has launched a new tool to pave the way for future advancements in crop nutrient management. The team represents nearly 50 universities, USDA, not-for-profit organizations, and one private sector partner.

Manbir Rakkar, assistant professor of soil fertility and nutrient management in Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, Environmental, and Environmental Sciences, is part of the team and is excited about the new online national soil fertility database and decision support tool, called the Fertilizer Recommendation Support Tool (FRST).

“FRST provides unbiased, science-based interpretation of soil test phosphorus and potassium values for crop fertilization from across the U.S.… Continue reading