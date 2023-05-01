New Organic Transition Initiative Funding available for Ohio producers

Ohio producers interested in transitioning to organic production are eligible for new funding opportunities tied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) multi-agency Organic Transition Initiative (OTI), which is investing $75 million in conservation assistance. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will dedicate financial and technical assistance to a new organic management standard and partner with new organic technical experts to increase staff capacity and expertise. Interested producers and private forest owners can apply for this opportunity between May 15 and June 15, 2023.

The investment, which includes funds from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), will help build new and better markets and income streams, strengthen local and regional food systems and increase affordable food supply for more Americans, while promoting climate-smart agriculture and ensuring equity for all producers.

Direct Farmer Assistance

NRCS will dedicate $70 million to assist producers with a new organic management standard under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). … Continue reading