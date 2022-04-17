New permitting process for black vulture control

By Richard Purdin, ANR/CD Educator for Ohio State University Extension Adams County

Spring has sprung and many producers have been able to get out and accomplish some field work the last few weeks as soil conditions firmed up and the grass begins to grow. Spring is a very busy time for many cattle producers, calving season is in full swing, and many producers are preparing on letting cattle out of the winter lots and in the pasture. It is a wonderful thing to see a newly born calf, lamb, kid, colt, or even pigs on the farm, it is a true sign of spring. On the other hand, spring can have a dark side and an ever-growing problem flying above many green pastures, creating one more challenge for livestock producers these days. The black vulture has become more of an issue for livestock producers especially during birthing season where young livestock are born on open pastures.… Continue reading