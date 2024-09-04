New Pioneer seed dealer, Relentless Ag, in Dresden

Relentless Ag proudly announces its official launch, introducing a new era of grower-first agricultural support. Founded by industry veterans Doug Coe and Jared Cox, Relentless Ag is dedicated to delivering top-quality Pioneer seed, advanced crop protection solutions, and comprehensive agronomy services designed to maximize farm productivity and profitability.

Relentless Ag’s mission is clear: to support farmers in achieving unparalleled success through proactive farming practices.

“Our approach is all about helping farmers avoid problems before they happen,” said Doug Coe, Co-Founder of Relentless Ag. “We provide the best seed and crop protection and an in-the-field, boots-on-the-ground standard of service.”

Relentless Ag’s comprehensive product and service portfolio includes:

Seed: Featuring Pioneer and soybean seed treatment

Crop protection and fertility: Offering a wide range of chemistry products, including Corteva, Meristem, Rosen’s, and Sound Ag, as well as liquid fertilizers and aerial application services

Agronomy services: Delivering soil and tissue sampling, tailored Rx recommendations for Nitrogen, P/K, lime, and seeding, as well as ground and air scouting and chemistry recommendations.