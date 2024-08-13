New possibilities with changing drone tech

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Drones are being used for a growing number of agricultural tasks as the technology continues to advance.

Initially, drones were confined to scouting applications, monitoring field conditions and collecting data. As flight durations and power have increased, though, more spraying and spreading capabilities can be performed by drones.

“A rapid increase of easy-to-operate drones for spraying pesticides is underway. They are lightweight, but powerful enough to lift an 8- to 18-gallon tank,” said John Fulton, professor and Extension specialist in Ohio State University’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering (FABE).

With new drone technology becoming increasingly available in agriculture, and with the advances in analytical tools through artificial intelligence, weed detection and eradication can also be accomplished with greater speed and accuracy. Research at Ohio State is being conducted to determine spray deposition, swath control, and coverage and drift from drone sprayers in comparison to other methods used for pesticide application. Drone… Continue reading