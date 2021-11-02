New promotional opportunity for agritourism venues

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is looking for orchards, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more to showcase on a new app dedicated to connecting consumers with agritourism venues.

The American Farm Trail app, created by the Foundation and sponsored by Corteva, allows farmers, ranchers and farm attraction managers to sign up for free to showcase their agritourism venues. Farms and attractions can create a profile promoting their business, history, available products and more.

Consumers using the app will be able to connect directly with local farms by searching area, type of attraction, or products for sale. The Foundation plans to launch the app in the spring of 2022.

“The Foundation is ecstatic to offer this new resource to help connect agritourism businesses to consumers interested in visiting farms and ranches. There is nothing quite like picking your own apple or hunting for the perfect pumpkin and meeting the farmer who put the time and effort into growing that crop,” said Daniel Meloy, executive director of the Foundation.… Continue reading