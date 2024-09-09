New record set at 2024 Cultivating a Cure event

The 14th annual Cultivating a Cure, an event created to support cancer treatment and prevention research, welcomed nearly 350 attendees and raised an event record-breaking $156,485 for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) and The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

Established in 2011 by the Porteus family, Cultivating a Cure was founded to honor their passion for cancer research and prevention while also remembering those who have fought and continue to fight cancer. Cultivating a Cure recognizes the value realized when the agribusiness community joins forces to address issues and challenges facing the industry, such as finding cures for cancer. Since its inception, Cultivating a Cure has raised more than $1,316,485.

This year’s event was held at Hirsch Fruit Farm in Ross County. Dr. Cathann A. Kress, Vice President for Agricultural Administration and Dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University held a panel conversation focused on the role agriculture can play in cancer research with Dr.… Continue reading