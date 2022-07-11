New report highlights pork industry contributions to the economy

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) released a new economic report highlighting how America’s pig farmers are significant contributors to the United States’ agricultural and overall economy. The report highlights pork industry value chain contributions and growth over the past five years.

“This report underscores how the pork industry is an important pillar to the U.S. economy and the positive ripple effect it has on many other important sectors in the American supply chain,” said Holly Cook, NPPC staff economist. “From farm to fork, the combined economic contribution from hog production and pork processing supports more than 600,000 American jobs and generates $178 billion of direct, indirect and induced sales that equate to $57 billion in value-added GDP.”

Key takeaways in the report include:

The pork industry supports 613,823 direct and indirect jobs in the United States.In 2021, more than 66,000 pig farms sold more than 140 million hogs worth over $28 billion in gross cash receipts.… Continue reading