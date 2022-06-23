New report shows rural voters rely on vote by mail and early voting
Voters in rural areas across the country heavily rely on alternative ways to vote, including voting
by mail and in-person early voting, and newly proposed state legislation would restrict their
ability to cast a ballot, according to a new report by the nonpartisan election policy group Secure
Democracy USA. The report, The Forgotten Voters: How Current Threats to Voting Hurt Rural
Americans, found that nearly half of all rural voters in the United States voted by mail or voted
early in-person in the 2020 election.
“Nothing should restrict an American’s ability to make their voice heard and vote, regardless of
where you live or what method you use to cast your ballot,” said Daniel Griffith, Senior Policy
Director at Secure Democracy USA who helped author the report. “Rural voters are often
forgotten in policy debates around election changes, but this report shows that voters in rural
areas are often most at risk when our freedom to vote is restricted.”… Continue reading