New report shows rural voters rely on vote by mail and early voting

Voters in rural areas across the country heavily rely on alternative ways to vote, including voting

by mail and in-person early voting, and newly proposed state legislation would restrict their

ability to cast a ballot, according to a new report by the nonpartisan election policy group Secure

Democracy USA. The report, The Forgotten Voters: How Current Threats to Voting Hurt Rural

Americans, found that nearly half of all rural voters in the United States voted by mail or voted

early in-person in the 2020 election.

“Nothing should restrict an American’s ability to make their voice heard and vote, regardless of

where you live or what method you use to cast your ballot,” said Daniel Griffith, Senior Policy

Director at Secure Democracy USA who helped author the report. “Rural voters are often

forgotten in policy debates around election changes, but this report shows that voters in rural

areas are often most at risk when our freedom to vote is restricted.”… Continue reading