New set of Ohio local agricultural easements approved for purchase

The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced approval for local sponsors to purchase agricultural easements on 37 family farms representing 3,701 acres in 29 counties.

Local sponsoring organizations, which include land trusts, counties and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, receive funding from the Clean Ohio Fund to manage the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP). The easement ensures farms remain permanently in agricultural production. The program supports the state’s largest industry, food and agriculture.

To be eligible for the program, farms must be larger than 40 acres or next to a preserved farm, actively engaged in farming, participate in the Current Agricultural Use Valuation program, demonstrate good stewardship of the land, have support from local government and not be in close proximity to development. Landowners may use the proceeds of the easement in any way they wish, but most reinvest it in their farm operation.

ODA 2022 local agricultural easements were approved for purchase in the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Coshocton, Darke, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Harrison, Highland, Huron, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Morrow, Muskingum, Preble, Ross, Seneca, Union, and Warren.