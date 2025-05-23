New slug research

By James Hooman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Farmers are again struggling this spring to get crops planted. Depending upon the amount and distribution of rain, some farmers may be almost done while others are struggling to get their first field planted. There was a nice warm stretch of weather in late April for a few days, with some relatively dry weather. Some farmers got a lot planted. Others waited. Some fields of corn and soybeans are up, but with the cool weather, some are struggling to grow.

For slugs, cool wet weather with slow-growing crops is the best conditions for a "slug fest smorgasbord"! Slugs like wet, cool conditions and love eating plants under stress. Most plants, especially corn, can outgrow slug damage with good weather. Soybeans are the most susceptible to slug damage. Once you see slugs starting to eat newly emerging soybeans, it is too late because once the cotyledon (first new emerging leaves from the seed) is damaged, the plant dies.