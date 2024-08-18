New soybean diseases on the horizon

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

As farmers scout their fields it is important to be observant and correctly identify soybean disease symptoms. While there are many common foliar diseases that impact Ohio soybean fields, there are some new diseases that have not yet been detected in Ohio, but are in surrounding states.

“With the rain and humidity in some areas of the state this time of the growing season, adopting a surveillance approach is a good practice. Last year we heard reports of other soybean diseases in other neighboring states, but not found in Ohio yet,” said Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist. “Red Crown Rot is a disease that has leaf symptoms very similar to SDS. It affects the root system of a plant, and impacts yields significantly. It is a new pathogen to us, and it is easily overlooked and discredited as just being a little bit of SDS instead of the start of Red Crown Rot.… Continue reading