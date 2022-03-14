New spending bill includes extension of livestock price reporting law

As the result of an extensive lobbying initiative from agricultural organizations, the Senate and House passed an omnibus budget bill to keep the government operating through fiscal 2022. A long list of National Pork Producers Council priorities were funded in the $1.5 trillion spending measure. Among the most important USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) programs funded, all at levels up from fiscal 2021, were ones for:

• Swine health — $25.4 million.

• Veterinary diagnostics — $61.4 million.

• Zoonotic disease management — $20.3 million.

• Emergency preparedness and response — $42 million.

Importantly, the bill included $250 million for APHIS’s Agricultural Quarantine Inspection program to offset the loss of user fees from international passengers and planes, ship and other vehicles bringing cargo into the United States. Those funds are for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agricultural inspectors who conduct searches at U.S. ports of entry. Additional priorities were funded in the catch-all spending measure such authorization for the Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act through the end of the fiscal year and the bill includes provisions continuing a delay on the Electronic Logging Device requirement for livestock truckers and one preventing the U.S.… Continue reading