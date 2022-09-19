New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ

By Matt Reese

It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members.

We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.

“We have always been fortunate to have a great staff to help us in our mission to serve Ohio agriculture and we are really excited to welcome this group,” said Dale Minyo, general manager of Ag Net Communications. “They bring tremendous talent, experience and connections to the agricultural industry in the state to help keep us on top of our game.”

Joel Penhorwood

Joel is returning to Ag Net Communications with a heavy emphasis on video production, but will work with radio, print, and the podcast as well. Joel started as an intern and worked for Ohio Ag Net as a radio news broadcaster from 2013 to 2019.… Continue reading